BEIJING Dec 12 China produced 320 million
tonnes of coal in November, down 2.7 percent from the same time
last year, the country's statistics bureau said on Saturday,
with struggling miners cutting output in order to minimise
losses.
Coal production for the first eleven months of the year was
3.37 billion tonnes, down 3.7 percent compared to the same
period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said.
Coking coal production fell 7.8 percent in November to 36.66
million tonnes, with year-to-date output at 412.3 million
tonnes, down 5.5 percent.
The industry has been struggling with a supply glut and
faltering demand, as a slowdown in major downstream sectors and
government measures to reduce pollution have encouraged the use
of cleaner fuels.
