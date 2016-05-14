BEIJING May 14 China produced 268 million
tonnes of coal in April, down 11 percent on the year, the
National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday, with producers
cutting back in a concerted effort to shore up prices.
Output over the first four months of the year reached 1.081
billion tonnes, down 6.8 percent compared with the same period
of last year.
The production of coking coal used in steelmaking fell 3.4
percent in April to 36.25 million tonnes, with year-to-date
output reaching 138.87 million tonnes, down 7.6 percent.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Stephen Coates)