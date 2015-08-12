* Downstream sectors of power, steel and cement all down in
July
* Prices still low, recovery seen unlikely in August
* Benefits from RMB devaluation, import decline seen limited
By David Stanway
BEIJING, Aug 12 China's coal output fell 3.1
percent in July from a year earlier to 307 million tonnes, as
miners scaled back their operations in a bid to minimise losses
due to low prices.
More than 70 percent of China's coal mining firms suffered
losses in the first half of 2015 and many have cut back output,
according to state planning body, the National Development and
Reform Commission.
Over the first seven months of 2015, total coal production
fell 5.3 percent from the same period a year ago to 2.1 billion
tonnes, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on
Wednesday.
Thermal coal at the port of Qinhuangdao SH-QHA-TRMCOAL
traded at 410-415 yuan per tonne during July, around 20 percent
lower than at the start of the year.
Domestic production cuts were partly offset by imports in
July, which rose 28.1 percent on a month earlier to reach 21.26
million tonnes, the highest level since December, according to
customs data.
Coal imports were still down 34 percent in the first seven
months of the year, and analysts said this week's decision to
allow China's currency to devalue could dent them further.
Coal production normally spikes over the summer months as
power plants cope with a seasonal surge in electricity
consumption, but the increase in residential use has been offset
by weak industrial demand.
Total power production reached 509 billion kilowatt-hours in
July, down 2 percent on the year. Thermal power plants,
overwhelmingly fuelled by coal, produced 365.8 billion kWh, down
3.1 percent.
Downstream sectors remained weak, with cement production
dipping 4.7 percent year-on-year in July. Crude steel output
dropped 4.6 percent on the year to 65.84 million tonnes.
The Chinese government has been waging a "war on pollution"
and key regions like Beijing, Hebei and the Yangtze river delta
are under pressure to slash coal consumption, adding to
oversupply problems.
But despite promises to restrict production growth,
authorities have still given the go-ahead for nearly 50 million
tonnes of additional coal mining capacity to go into
construction this year.
Analysts said there is still little pressure on power plants
to replenish their inventories, and many are awaiting further
price cuts in August.
"There is no downstream restocking, and the procurement
levels of coal-consuming enterprises have again contracted,"
said analysts with Shenwan Hongyuan Securities in a note on
Wednesday.
Production of coking coal, used to make steel, fell 6.5
percent on the year to 37.57 million tonnes. It is down 3.9
percent over the first seven months of the year at 263.9 million
tonnes.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)