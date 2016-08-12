(Corrects milestone to October 2011 not February 2011 in 2nd paragraph.)

BEIJING Aug 12 China's July crude oil output fell 8.1 percent from the same period a year ago to 16.72 million tonnes, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

On a daily basis, July's production would be around 3.94 million barrels per day, the lowest since October 2011, and down from June's 4.03 million bpd.

China's July crude oil throughput gained 2.5 percent year on year to 45.32 million tonnes. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)