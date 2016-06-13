UPDATE 4-Oil prices rise on expectations of output cut extension
* Russia backs extending production cut (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous TOKYO)
BEIJING, June 13 China's production of natural gas rose 4.3 percent in May from a year earlier to 10.8 billion cubic metres, the statistics agency said on Monday. (Reporting by Jason Subler)
* Russia backs extending production cut (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous TOKYO)
VIENNA, May 19 An OPEC panel reviewing scenarios for next week's policy-setting meeting is looking at the option of deepening and extending an OPEC-led deal to reduce oil output, OPEC sources said on Friday.