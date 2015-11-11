(Adds CNPC research report)
BEIJING Nov 11 China's production of natural
gas rose just 1.4 percent in October from a year earlier to 10.4
billion cubic metres (bcm), official data showed on Wednesday,
as worries about the broader economy slow the pace of demand
growth for gas.
For the first 10 months, gas output grew 2.7 percent over
the same period a year earlier to 103.5 bcm, the National Bureau
of Statistics said, well below a a 6.9 percent rise for all of
2014 and an 11.5 percent gain in 2013.
China, the world's top energy user, has seen a sharp
slowdown in the take-up of natural gas in the past two years
following double-digit growth over the past decade, and faces a
surplus ahead of the peak winter demand season, a state oil
company research body said.
China National Petroleum Corp's (CNPC) economics and
technology research institute estimated excess gas output could
be as much as 10 bcm in 2015.
"This year, in the first nine months, the consumption growth
rate was only 2.5 percent," said Wang Haibo, deputy director of
the CNPC research body, at a conference organised by PetroChina
parent CNPC, one of the country's three major gas
producers and importers. His comments were posted on the
company's website on Monday.
