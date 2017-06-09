(Changes percentage change of corn forecast in first paragraph
to 0.7 percent, not 3.6 percent)
BEIJING, June 9 China's agriculture ministry on
Friday cut its 2017/18 corn output forecast to 211.65 million
tonnes, down 0.7 percent from 213.18 million tonnes predicted
last month, after drought and hail hit planting in the country's
northeast.
China also reduced its 2017/18 sugar import forecast to 3.2
million tonnes from 3.5 million tonnes previously, according to
the Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE)
issued by the ministry.
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton)