BEIJING, April 25 China's industrial output
growth is showing positive signs of acceleration in the second
quarter of the year versus the first quarter, the Ministry of
Industry and Information Technology said on Wednesday.
"Production activity is picking up in the second quarter
from the first quarter and there are some positive signs showing
that trend," Zhu Hongren, the ministry's chief engineer, told a
news conference.
"The fundamentals of our industrial sector development
remain good. We still have sustainable growth potential and the
downward pressure is under control," he added.
China's industrial output growth has been on a broadly
downward trend since late 2009.
March industrial output grew 11.9 percent on the same period
a year ago, its weakest rate since July 2009 during the depths
of the 2008-09 global financial crisis, though recent signs have
emerged that the bottom of China's current downward economic
cycle may have been reached in Q1.