BEIJING, June 9 China's factory output rose 9.6
percent in May from a year ago, data showed on Saturday, missing
e x pectations and further entrenching concerns that the world's
second-largest economy may slip into its worse downturn in
years.
The Chinese central bank made a surprise move on Thursday,
cutting both benchmark lending and deposit rates by 25 basis
points to ward off a deep economic downswing.
It also gave banks additional flexibility to set competitive
lending and deposit rates in a step moving towards interest rate
liberalisation.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected China's industrial
output to rise 9.9 percent in May, improving a shade from
three-year lows of 9.3 percent struck in April.
Fixed asset investment, the second-biggest driver of China's
economic growth in the first quarter after consumption, climbed
20.1 percent in the January to May period from a year ago, just
above forecasts for a 20 percent rise.
Retail sales underperformed expectations for a 14.3 percent
annual growth, rising instead by 13.8 percent in May from a year
earlier.
Saturday's data is the latest evidence that China's economy
is fast losing steam, a scenario likely to scare global
investors who are already unnerved by Europe's financial mayhem,
and raises the pressure on Beijing to take bolder policy action
to steady growth.
A Reuters poll last month showed analysts forecast the
Chinese economy to grow 8.2 percent in 2012 year, its worse
performance in 13 years.
Below is the data issued by the National Bureau of
Statistics:
(percent change from a year earlier)
May F/C April
Industrial output 9.6 9.9 20.2
Fixed-asset investment 20.1 20.0 9.3
Retail sales 13.8 14.3 14.1
NOTE:1) Fixed-asset investment data is for the year to date.
2) China started publishing a new measure for fixed
asset investment in 2011 that covers projects in both urban and
rural areas, but excluded investment made by rural households.
3) Monthly figures for industrial output, retail sales
and fixed asset investment are seasonally adjusted.