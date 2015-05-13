(Adds details)
* April factory output, retail sales, investment miss
expectations
* Fixed-asset investment sees slowest growth since Dec 2000
* Economists say further policy easing needed
By Judy Hua and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, May 13 China's factory output rose 5.9
percent in April compared with the same period last year,
slightly below forecasts and reinforcing expectations that the
government will have to step up its efforts to boost the cooling
economy.
A weak reading had been expected after the central bank cut
interest rates early this week for the third time in six months
to lower companies' borrowing costs and boost activity as the
economy heads for its worst year in a quarter of a century.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 6.0 percent rise,
up from 5.6 percent in March, which was the weakest reading
since the global financial crisis.
Fixed-asset investment, a crucial driver of the world's
second-largest economy, rose 12 percent in January-April from
the same period a year ago, the slowest pace since December
2000, the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
Economists had expected a 13.5 percent gain, the same as in
the first quarter of the year.
A breakdown of fixed-asset investment showed slower growth
in both government and private sector spending, and a sharp drop
in the metal mining sector. Overall spending on new projects
stalled.
Retail sales, meanwhile, rose 10 percent last month, missing
expectations for a 10.5 percent rise and easing from March.
Data last week showed weaker-than-expected exports, imports
and inflation, highlighting that China's economy is under
persistent pressure from soft demand at home and abroad.
The economy grew 7 percent in the first quarter of this
year, the slowest pace in six years, and the April data suggest
the world's second-largest economy lost more momentum heading
into the second quarter, intensifying the challenge for Beijing
to find the right policy mix to shore up activity.
China's economic growth was within "a reasonable range" in
April, but the government still needed to work hard to keep
growth steady going forward, the National Bureau of Statistics
said on Tuesday.
In addition to cutting interest rates, the central bank has
also lowered banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) twice this
year to spur bank lending and economic growth, and relaxed
restrictions on home purchases to shore up the ailing property
market, which accounts for about 15 percent of the economy.
Analysts expect policymakers to deliver more cuts in
interest rates and RRR in the coming months. Policy insiders
told Reuters earlier this month that the government may also
ramp up state spending to shore up growth.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)