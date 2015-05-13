(Repeats to attach to alerts)
BEIJING May 13 China's factory output rose 5.9
percent in April compared with the same period last year,
slightly below forecasts and reinforcing expectations that the
government will have to step up its efforts to boost the cooling
economy.
A weak reading had been expected after the central bank cut
interest rates early this week for the third time in six months
to lower companies' borrowing costs and boost activity as the
economy heads for its worst year in a quarter of a century.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 6.0 percent rise,
up from 5.6 percent in March, which was the weakest reading
since the global financial crisis.
Fixed-asset investment, a crucial driver of the world's
second-largest economy, rose 12 percent in January-April from
the same period a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics
showed on Wednesday.
Economists had expected a 13.5 percent gain, the same as in
the first quarter of the year.
Retail sales rose 10 percent last month, missing
expectations for a 10.5 percent rise and easing from March.
Analysts believe the central bank is embarking on its most
sweeping policy easing campaign since the global crisis as the
world's second-largest economy is weighed down by a cooling
property market, declining investment, overcapacity and high
levels of local government debt.
Market watchers expected further cuts in interest rates and
banks' reserve requirements in coming months and possibly more
measures to boost the housing sector.
