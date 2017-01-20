BEIJING Jan 20 China's 2016 pork output fell 3.4 percent year-on-year to 52.99 million tonnes, the National Statistics Bureau said on Friday.

Beef output increased 2.4 percent to 7.2 million tonnes and lamb output grew by 4.2 percent to 4.59 million tonnes, the NBS data showed. Poultry production climbed 3.4 percent to 18.9 million tonnes.

