By Dominique Patton
BEIJING, Jan 20 China's 2016 pork output fell
3.4 percent year-on-year to its lowest level since 2011, the
National Statistics Bureau said on Friday, but production of
beef hit a decade-high after low milk prices prompted farmers to
slaughter more dairy cattle.
Pork output in the world's top producer and consumer of the
meat fell to 52.99 million tonnes for the year after farmers
shrank their herds following months of losses in previous years.
The drop in output pushed prices to record levels in early
June, but also fuelled a jump in cheaper imports during much of
2016.
While pork output fell, production of beef rose to its
highest level in at least 10 years, rising 2.4 percent to 7.2
million tonnes. Dairy farmers slaughtered cows to benefit from
strong demand for beef from China's growing middle class.
A drought in Inner Mongolia, one of the country's major beef
production regions, also led to higher slaughter rates, said Pan
Chenjun, senior analyst at Rabobank.
"This indicates that output will drop this year," she said.
Lamb output jumped 4.2 percent to 4.59 million tonnes, the
NBS data showed - also hitting its highest level in at least 10
years. The growth was driven in part by the drought, but also by
oversupply that drove down prices, pushing farmers to slaughter
more animals to boost volume sales.
Poultry production climbed 3.4 percent to 18.9 million
tonnes.
