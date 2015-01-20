BEIJING Jan 20 China produced 490.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in December 2014, up 1.3 percent on the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

Total power generation reached 5.4638 trillion kWh over the whole year, up 3.2 percent compared to the previous year, the slowest rate of growth since 1998, hit by slowing industrial demand and milder weather.

(Reporting by David Stanway)