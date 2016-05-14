BEIJING May 14 China generated 444.4 billion
kilowatt-hours of power in April, down 1.7 percent compared with
the same period of last year, figures from the National Bureau
of Statistics showed on Saturday.
Over the first four months as a whole, power generation
reached 1.799 trillion kWh, up 0.9 percent compared with the
same period of last year.
Much of the increase has been down to rising hydropower
volumes, which rose 10 percent in April and 15.5 percent over
the first four months. Thermal electricity, generated almost
entirely by coal-fired capacity, slipped 5.9 percent in April
and 3.2 percent over the first four months as a whole.
China has been trying to cut coal-fired power consumption in
a bid to improve air quality and encourage the use of cleaner
sources of electricity, including renewables and nuclear.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Stephen Coates)