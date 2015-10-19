* Power output hit by declining downstream demand
* Hydro levels also drop with reservoir storage down
* Utilisation rates at thermal plants continues decline
(Adds detail)
BEIJING, Oct 19 China generated 454.8 billion
kilowatt-hours (kWh) of power in September, down 3.1 percent
from the same month last year, the country's statistics bureau
said on Monday, with industrial demand still under pressure as
the economy slows.
Power generation growth has been falling this year as a
result of declining consumption levels in downstream industries
like steel, which are struggling with crippling rates of
overcapacity and weak prices.
With China trying to ease its fossil fuel dependence, the
slowdown in electricity demand has had a pronounced impact on
China's thermal power plants, usually responsible for about
three-quarters of the country's total electricity.
The predominantly coal-fired generators produced 314.6
billion kWh of power in September, down 3.6 percent on the year
and accounting for 69 percent of the total. Thermal power
production over the first three quarters has fallen 2.2 percent,
compared to a 0.1-percent increase in overall generation.
The drop in thermal power in September could have been more
severe had it not been for a decline in hydropower volumes over
the period. Hydro generation fell 6.7 percent on the year to
107.5 billion kWh, with reservoir storage levels still lower
than the same period of 2014.
With the power market in surplus, grid companies have been
able to take on cleaner sources of electricity without
disrupting supplies, and utilisation rates at China's coal-fired
power plants have been dropping.
Average utilisation rates at China's thermal power plants
fell by 265 hours in the first three quarters of the year, the
National Energy Administration said in a separate release on
Monday.
Falling demand from thermal power plants has helped drag
Chinese coal production down by 2.2 percent in September and 4.3
percent in the first three quarters as a whole.
The NEA said total power consumption in September reached
456.3 billion kWh, down 0.2 percent compared to the same month
last year, with industrial consumption dropping 2.9 percent over
the period.
Total generation capacity, measuring generating units of
6,000 kilowatts or more, reached 1,385 gigawatts by the end of
September, up 9.4 percent compared to the same period of last
year. Thermal power stood at 947.22 GW, up 6.8 percent.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford)