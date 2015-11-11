(Adds detail, background)
BEIJING Nov 11 China's power output fell for a
second month in a row in October, slipping 3.2 percent on a year
ago to 445.4 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), data showed on
Wednesday, reflecting a slowdown in industrial demand.
Slowing economic growth has hurt demand in downstream
industries like steel, with power generation in the first 10
months of the year easing 0.1 percent to 4.651 trillion kWh,
according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.
October's decline followed a 3.1 percent drop in September.
Stagnant demand has allowed grid firms to reduce the amount
of power taken from thermal power plants, which account for
about 75 percent of China's generating capacity, as the country
tries to ease its dependence on fossil fuels.
Thermal power production, predominantly fueled by coal, fell
6.6 percent on a year earlier to 310.7 billion kWh in October.
Output was down 2.6 percent for the first 10 months to 3.466
trillion kWh.
Hydropower output rose 2.1 percent in October to 99.5
billion kWh, and was up 3.4 percent over the first 10 months at
847.4 billion kWh.
Despite a supply glut, China has given environmental
approval for the construction of another 155 coal-fired power
plants in the first three quarters of this year, according to
research from environmental group Greenpeace.
"With power generation from coal falling, and an already
severe overcapacity problem, the coal fired power plants will do
nothing but add debt burden and idle capacity," Greenpeace said
in a statement.
Weaker demand growth this year has undermined the efficiency
of China's coal-fired plants, with utilisation rates falling by
265 hours or 7.5 percent in the first three quarters, according
to National Energy Administration data.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)