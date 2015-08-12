UPDATE 2-LME throws hat into ring to run London silver price fix
LME still interested in listing hot-rolled coil contract
SHANGHAI Aug 12 Chinese crude steel output fell 4.6 percent to 65.84 million tonnes in July from a year ago, government data showed on Wednesday.
Total output for the first seven months of 2015 dropped 1.8 percent to 476.04 million tonnes from the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford)
