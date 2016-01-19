SHANGHAI Jan 19 China's crude steel output fell 2.3 percent to 803.8 million tonnes in 2015 from the previous year, government data showed on Tuesday, the first drop in more than three decades as the economy of the world's top producer slows.

Production also declined 5.2 percent to 64.37 million tonnes in December from a year ago, according to the numbers from the National Bureau of Statistics, dented by faltering demand. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway)