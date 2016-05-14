Chemical groups Huntsman, Clariant announce merger deal
ZURICH, May 22 U.S.-based Huntsman Corp and Switzerland's Clariant AG said on Monday they are combining to create a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion.
BEIJING May 14 China produced 69.42 million tonnes of crude steel in April, up 0.5 percent on the year, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, with mills defying a sector slowdown in order to take advantage of higher profit margins.
The April volume is slightly lower than the record 70.65 million tonnes of crude steel produced in March.
Output over the first four months of the year has now hit 261.42 million tonnes, down 2.3 percent on the same period of last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Stephen Coates)
AMSTERDAM, May 22 Akzo Nobel shareholders angered by the Dutch paint maker's rejection of a 26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion) takeover offer from U.S. rival PPG Industries go to court on Monday seeking a pivotal victory in the continuing battle.