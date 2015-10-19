* Jan-Sept output drops 2 pct to 608.94 mln tonnes

* More output cutbacks seen in the fourth quarter

* Domestic consumption now in permanent decline - Industry body (Adds CISA quotes, wraps in coal, power)

By Ruby Lian and David Stanway

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Oct 19 Chinese steel output dropped 3 percent in September from a year ago to 66.12 million tonnes, as an industry official warned the world's biggest steel sector was already in decline after years of rapid expansion.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that steel output in the first nine months of 2015 fell 2.1 percent on the year to 608.94 million tonnes.

China's steel demand has now peaked and the sector is facing the consequences of earlier expansion, an industry official told a conference last Friday.

"Chinese steel consumption has already gone into decline, and it is going to have an immense impact on the sector," said Li Xinchuang, vice-secretary general of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

Li said around half of China's steel firms were facing losses, while debt ratios in the sector were at an average of around 70 percent.

The debt-laden steel trader, Sinosteel, said Monday that it had extended the date investors can start redeeming its bonds by a month until Nov. 16 amid reports it had asked investors to hold off seeking repayment due to liquidity problems.

With prices at nearly 30-year lows, steel producers are expected to cut output further in coming months.

"We expect more output cuts ahead and some will not be able to survive from cash shortages and heavy losses," said Qiu Yuecheng, analyst at the steel trading platform Xiben New Line E-Commerce in Shanghai.

The struggles facing industries like steel have had a knock-on impact on energy producers, with coal output dropping 2.2 percent in September and power generation by 3.1 percent.

China's economic growth eased to 6.9 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, beating expectations but still the slowest since the global financial crisis, putting pressure on policymakers to roll out more support measures.

Average daily steel output hit 2.204 million tonnes in September, up 2.3 percent from August, according to Reuters' calculations, driven by a modest seasonal pick-up in demand.

China's apparent consumption of crude steel peaked last year and dropped 5.5 percent to 477 million tonnes for the first eight months, outpacing the fall in output, CISA said last week. Some of the decline has been offset by rising exports.

CISA's Li said domestic consumption was likely to fall by more than 100 million tonnes by 2030, and capacity had to close.

"If a consensus is not reached on capacity reductions then it is hard to imagine how long this winter for the sector will last," he said. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)