(Adds details, context)
BEIJING Dec 4 China plans to spend around two
years tackling serious overcapacity in some industries and will
ruthlessly deal with so-called zombie firms, Premier Li Keqiang
said in remarks seen on Friday.
Li also said China's survey-based unemployment rate had been
gradually falling in the last three months, but no details were
given.
Li's comments were published on the central government's
website which quoted him as saying overcapacity and zombie
firms, or long-term loss-making companies that continue to
operate, would go "under the knife".
China is in the midst of broad economic reforms to shift
towards services and consumption and away from investment-heavy
industry to find more sustainable drivers of growth as its
economy slows.
Li said in the past three years China had cultivated new
growth engines while upgrading old growth engines, because
displacing old growth drivers could create social problems in
terms of people losing their jobs.
He made the comments during a meeting on Thursday, with the
government web portal initially releasing his rough remarks on
supply- and demand-side reform before issuing further details
Friday.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Writing by
Jake Spring; Editing by Nick Macfie)