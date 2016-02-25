BEIJING Feb 25 China will allocate 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) over two years to relocate workers during China's industrial restructuring, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Thursday.

Relocating workers was the main problem that needed to be solved in restructuring Chinese industry, vice-minister Feng Fei told a news conference in Beijing.

China was currently focused on tackling unemployment in the steel and coal industries where overcapacity was most pronounced, he added. ($1 = 6.5335 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by David Stanway; Writing by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Eric Meijer)