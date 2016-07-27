(Adds details from research report)
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 27 China is facing
extreme difficulties in its bid to reduce overcapacity in the
steel industry and will provide more funds to help handle
layoffs and debts, the country's state planner said in a
statement on its website on Wednesday.
China has pledged to cut steel capacity by around 45 million
tonnes this year, and by 140 million tonnes by 2020, in a bid to
tackle a price-sapping annual surplus estimated at around 300
million tonnes, nearly double the annual output of the European
Union.
But it reached less than 30 percent of its annual target in
the first half of 2016 as local governments rushed to finalise
their closure plans.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said
in a notice published on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn)
that the next stage of capacity cuts would be "extremely
difficult" as China tries to reach its targets.
It planned to "increase financial support for the easing of
steel overcapacity" and ensure that unemployment and debt were
handled properly.
The state planner, in an account of a government meeting
held earlier this week, said China would also impose harsh
penalties for the illegal construction and expansion of steel
plants.
The NDRC identified the closure of so-called "zombie firms"
- non-viable firms that are still operating - as a priority,
saying it would use tougher environmental, efficiency, quality
and safety standards to drive them out of the market.
Many in the industry have expressed concern that an
improvement in steel prices, particularly in the second quarter
of this year, has undermined China's efforts to cut capacity by
allowing zombie steel firms to return to profit.
But China's vice-industry minister Feng Fei said at a press
briefing on Monday that while some capacity had come back on
line, it did not include plants that had already been ordered to
shut down.
The state planner said the capacity cutting programme was
only one part of China's efforts to rejuvenate the steel sector,
with the country still committed to creating global industrial
champions through the use of mergers and acquisitions.
Two of China's biggest steel firms, Baosteel and
the Wuhan Iron and Steel Group have already
announced that they are planning to "restructure" together.
"It is not simply a matter of easing steel overcapacity, but
a need to focus on structural adjustment and upgrading our
country's steel sector to transform from a large steel nation to
a strong steel nation," the NDRC said.
A report released on Wednesday by the National Academy of
Development and Strategy at Renmin University in Beijing found
51.43 percent of listed steel firms surveyed could be classified
as "zombie firms."
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and David Stanway; Editing by Sam
Holmes and Christian Schmollinger)