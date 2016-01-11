BEIJING Jan 11 China will use market solutions
to ease its overcapacity woes and will not use investment
stimulus to expand demand, Premier Li Keqiang said during a
recent visit to northern Shanxi province, according to state
media.
"We will let the market play a decisive role, we will let
businesses compete against each other and let those unable to
compete die out," the state-run Beijing News quoted Li as
saying.
"At the same time, we need to prioritise new forms of
economic development."
Li said the country needed to improve existing production
facilities because even during an enormous steel glut last year,
China had to import certain high-quality steel products
including the tips of ballpoint pens.
China needs to set ceilings on steel and coal production
volumes and government officials should use remote sensing
equipment to check companies, the premier also said, according
to the article which was reposted on the State Council's
website.
During his visit to Chongqing earlier this month, President
Xi Jinping said China would focus on reducing overcapacity and
lowering corporate costs.
