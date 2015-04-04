SHANGHAI, April 4 China plans to cut red tape
and reduce costs for Chinese firms looking to spread their reach
overseas to help boost growth and stave off a wider economic
slowdown, according to a statement from the ruling State
Council.
"This will help us withstand the downward economic pressure,
and push China's development into new spaces," the statement,
released late on Friday, quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying at
a meeting with officials and business leaders.
Li said China should boost financial mechanisms to support
companies investing outside China's borders and streamline
approval processes to help companies set up facilities overseas.
Some sectors would still require stricter approvals, he said.
"We should clear up or remove unreasonable restrictions or
costs holding back investment overseas to allow our industries
to charge out into the world unfettered and rise up through
facing competition on the global stage," he added."
Chinese companies in sectors from consumer goods to railways
and nuclear energy are increasingly looking to tap overseas
markets as growth at home slows, as well as to gain valuable
technical knowledge through tie-ups with international firms.
Li said China had the expertise and capability to provide
equipment and services to developing countries for big
engineering projects, reflecting Beijing's recent push to create
a modern day "Silk Road" that will connect countries around the
region through infrastructure investment.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said last week he hoped the
country's annual trade with countries along the Silk Road would
surpass $2.5 trillion in a decade.
Beijing has previously urged Chinese firms to increase their
overseas presence to boost competitiveness with global rivals.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Paul Tait)