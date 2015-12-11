BEIJING Dec 11 China attracted 704.33 billion
yuan ($114 billion) in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the
first eleven months of this year, up 7.9 percent from the same
period a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Friday.
FDI inflows in November rose 1.9 percent from a year earlier
to 64.9 billion yuan ($10.36 billion).
In January-November, the country's services sector has
utilised 69.58 billion yuan of foreign investment, up 18.8
percent from same period in 2014, according to a ministry
statement.
While FDI is a key measure of general overseas investment
interest in China, it is a small factor within overall capital
flows and when compared to the huge export sector.
The government has recently encouraged firms to expand
investment abroad to gain global competitiveness.
