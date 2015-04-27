SHANGHAI, April 27 China's employment situation
is good and progress has been made in structural adjustments, so
there is no need for strong stimulus for the economy despite
downward pressure, the central bank's top economist said.
"The central bank's recent lowering of rates and reserve
requirements was mainly to prevent passive tightening of
monetary policy and to maintain a neutral or steady monetary
policy," the People's Daily newspaper quoted Ma Jun, chief
economist of the People's Bank of China, on Monday as saying.
"Even though economic growth is coming under downward
pressure, the present employment situation is good, structural
adjustments have made positive progress, and there is no need
for strong stimulus," Ma was quoted as saying.
The world's second-largest economy grew at its slowest pace
in six years in the first quarter of 2015 and weakness in key
sectors suggested the economy was still losing momentum into
April, adding to expectations that Beijing will roll out more
support measures to prevent a sharper slowdown.
The People's Bank of China cut reserve requirement ratios
(RRR) in early February and did so again this month in the
biggest single reduction since the depth of the global financial
crisis in 2008.
It has also cut interest rates twice since November.
Private economists see more policy rate and RRR cuts in
coming months along with other measures if conditions continue
to deteriorate.
"There are a lot of tools in the central bank's 'toolbox',"
the article in the mouthpiece newspaper of the ruling Communist
Party (bit.ly/1Qy5pIX) quoted Ma as saying.
"If the downward pressure is greater than expected, the
possibility of macroeconomic policy continuing to be adjusted
cannot be ruled out," he said.
China said on Friday that urban employment held up in the
first quarter even as economic growth slowed, but the labour
ministry warned that authorities cannot be "blindly optimistic"
as the pace of job creation is slowing.
