BEIJING, March 13 China must stabilise inflation
expectations and the central bank will be vigilant in managing
the risks of rising prices, People's Bank of China Governor Zhou
Xiaochuan said on Wednesday.
"February CPI was slightly higher than expectations,
suggesting that we need to keep vigilant on inflation," Zhou
told a news conference on the sidelines of China's meeting of
parliament, when asked about a spike in annual consumer price
inflation to a 10-month high of 3.2 percent in February.
"The central bank has been paying high attention to
inflation figures and we will stabilise inflation expectations
via monetary policies," he said.
Zhou added that the PBOC would reinforce efforts to contain
house price rises in 2013 as part of broad government efforts to
restrain real estate speculation, but said that the central bank
would stay focused on consumer and producer price inflation,
rather than asset price rises.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao, Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing
by Nick Edwards)