BEIJING, March 1 China's central bank said on
Tuesday it provided 35.6 billion yuan ($5.44 billion) worth of
pledged supplementary loans, or PSL, to lenders in February.
There were 1.26 trillion yuan worth of PSL in the banking
system at the end of February, compared with 1.22 trillion yuan
at the end of January, the central bank said in a statement on
its website.
The PSL programme, initiated in 2014, is designed to help
the central bank better target medium-term lending rates while
boosting liquidity to specific sectors by offering low cost
loans to selected banks.
($1 = 6.5465 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)