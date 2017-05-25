BRIEF-Shijiazhuang Kelin Electric plans to invest 160 mln yuan to buy property assets
* Says it plans to invest 160 million yuan ($23.40 million) to buy property assets
BEIJING May 25 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) issued a notice on Thursday saying the management and oversight of account openings and suspicious transactions will be increased.
The measures are meant to target money laundering and other suspicious activities, the notice on the PBOC's website said.
MADRID, June 23 The deputy governor of the Bank of Spain on Friday said it suspected Banco Popular did not present all the collateral it had available in order to obtain liquidity and avoid being resolved by European authorities and sold for one euro.