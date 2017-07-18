FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China cbank says will strengthen coordination of financial regulation
July 18, 2017 / 4:18 AM / a day ago

China cbank says will strengthen coordination of financial regulation

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Tuesday that it will strengthen the coordination of financial regulation across different agencies, following a once-in-five-years top level financial work meeting on the weekend.

The central bank will carry out the duties of the office of the new financial stability and development commission that China has set up to tackle financial risks, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement.

China will maintain a prudent and neutral monetary policy and will step up macro-prudential management and counter-cyclical adjustments, it said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)

