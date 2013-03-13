By Kevin Yao and Aileen Wang
BEIJING, March 13 China must stabilise inflation
expectations, the head of the People's Bank of China said on
Wednesday, vowing to vigilantly manage the risks of rising
prices as the central bank's first priority while also pledging
further capital market reforms.
Governor Zhou Xiaochuan, in comments that further reinforce
the market's view that the PBOC has dropped the pro-growth
policy mix of 2012, said the central bank's stance had shifted
to neutral from loose and that policy was now prudently set to
rein in the risk of rising prices.
"The central bank has been paying high attention to
inflation figures and we will stabilise inflation expectations
via monetary policies," Zhou told a news conference on the
sidelines of China's annual meeting of parliament.
"February CPI was slightly higher than expectations,
suggesting that we need to keep vigilant on inflation," Zhou
said when asked about a spike in annual consumer price inflation
to a 10-month high of 3.2 percent in February.
The PBOC chief pledged to maintain a drive for reforms to
the country's financial markets and the capital account, which
remain tightly controlled, and would respond to market demand
for freer access to the tightly managed yuan currency.
"The rising demand for yuan's broader use in trade and
investment will help push forward yuan capital account reform,"
Zhou said.
Reuters reported earlier this month that China is set to use
swelling offshore holdings of its tightly-managed currency worth
around 1 trillion yuan ($160 billion) to justify a landmark
shift in tactics to relax capital controls.
Investors expect China to make its currency basically
convertible by 2015, or 2020 at the latest, and have anticipated
that monetary authorities would do so according to a series of
time-tabled steps. The new approach adds more uncertainty to the
route Beijing may take to full currency flexibility.
"We know that overall this is a very complicated process and
we will stick to the principle of carrying out the reform in a
gradual way," Zhou told the news conference.
COMPETITIVE DEPRECIATION
PBOC Deputy Governor, Yi Gang, told the same news conference
that the central bank was closely watching for any impact on
China of the loose monetary policies being pursued by major
central banks to help promote growth in their home economies.
Central banks in the United States, the euro zone, Japan and
the United Kingdom have been following unorthodox monetary
policies, including quantitative easing, which has weakened or
restrained their currencies in consequence and raised the risk,
according to some economists, of a currency war.
Yi, who also heads China's currency watchdog, the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), said the world's
major economies should avoid competitive currency depreciations.
"All G20 countries should strictly follow the communiqué
made at the latest summit to set their monetary policies based
on their country's economic conditions and avoid competitive
depreciation," Yi said.
Group of 20 (G20) economies agreed at a February meeting to
avoid a currency war, committed to refrain from competitive
devaluations and pledged that monetary policy would be directed
to achieve price stability and growth.
Zhou said PBOC policy settings were directed at containing
inflation after a period of being relatively loose to support
the economy in the wake of the 2008-09 global financial crisis.
"The annual M2 target of 13 percent represents a prudent
monetary policy, which means the policy stance will be neutral
and no longer loose," he said.
"The 13 percent target this year is tighter than the actual
money growth rate last year, which reflects that we emphasize
the task of keeping prices basically stable."
M2 money supply grew 13.8 percent in 2012.
PRICE STABILITY FOCUS
Zhou's comments underline the thrust of the central bank's
last monetary policy report from 2012, released in February,
which put price stability at the top of the agenda as the
economy began to show signs of recovery from its slowest full
year of growth since 1999.
China's economy grew 7.9 percent in Q4 2012 from the
previous year, after dipping to 7.4 percent in Q3, to help lift
overall growth to 7.8 percent last year.
The recovery has largely been built on state-backed
infrastructure spending which, coupled with relatively easy
lending conditions last year, has also reignited property price
inflation which the government has been anxious to snuff out.
China's new home prices rose an average of 0.8 percent in
January from a year earlier, snapping 10 months of decline,
according to official National Bureau of Statistics data, with
prices rising in 53 of the 70 major cities it analyses.
In Reuters' weighted index - derived from the NBS data -
home prices rose 12.2 percent in Beijing in January from a year
earlier - the kind of double-digit rise that has prompted
previous crackdowns on the property market.
Zhou said the PBOC would reinforce efforts to contain house
price rises in 2013 as part of broad government efforts to
restrain real estate speculation, but added that the central
bank would stay focused on consumer and producer price
inflation, rather than asset price rises.