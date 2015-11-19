* PBOC to cut overnight rate to 2.75 pct, 7-day rate to 3.25
pct
* Takes into account current liquidity conditions
* Considers need for mkt-based interest rates, policy
adjustment
* Aims to build interest rate corridor to guide rates
(Adds comments, details)
By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Nov 19 China will lower
lending rates for loans made under the standing lending facility
(SLF), a policy tool to inject cash into the banking system, in
the latest step to support the slowing economy.
The overnight rate would be cut to 2.75 percent and the
seven-day rate to 3.25 percent, effective Friday, the People's
Bank of China (PBOC) said in its official microblog on Thursday.
The rates are now at 4.5 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.
The fresh move to lower borrowing costs for businesses is in
line with recent policy easing to support the slowing economy
and as Chinese banks face a surge in troubled loans.
"There is no doubt that the central bank's move is aimed at
lowering the cost of bank liquidity," said Xue Hexiang, a
strategist at Huatai Securities.
Li Huiyong, an economist at Shenyin & Wanguo Securities,
said the cut to the SLF signalled more policy easing ahead.
He expects the PBOC to cut benchmark interest rates by 25-50
basis points in 12 months and also to cut bank reserve
requirement ratios.
China's central bank cut interest rates on Oct. 23 for the
sixth time in less than a year, and it again lowered the amount
of cash that banks must hold as reserves in a bid to jump start
growth in its stuttering economy.
INTEREST RATE CORRIDOR
The central bank said the cut to SLF rates would help
develop a market-based "interest rate formation mechanism" by
"facilitating the role of SLF interest rates in forming the
ceiling of an interest rate corridor".
The step took into account the current liquidity condition
and the need to adjust monetary policy, it said without
elaborating.
Outstanding SLF stood at zero as of end-October, data
showed, with no activity for several months. SLF rates were cut
in March, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
The central bank, when it cut benchmark rates in October,
lifted caps on bank deposit rates to liberalise interest rates,
but it said it would continue to publish benchmark market rates
while trying to develop a set of market-based interest rates.
It said it would use repos and the SLF rates to guide
short-term interest rates and would use interest rates on
relending, Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) and Pledged
Supplementary Lending (PSL), to guide the medium- and long-term
rates.
Central bank researches have said recently that the PBOC is
trying to develop an interest rate corridor to reduce the
volatility of money-market interest rates and lower the cost of
central bank operations.
(Additional reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Tina Qiao;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)