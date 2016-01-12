* Deputy c.bank head Pan Gongsheng named top forex regulator
* Pan replaces Yi Gang, who remains deputy c.bank head
* No policy change seen from the reshuffle
* SAFE faces tough battle to curb capital outflows
(Recasts lese, adds background, analyst comment)
BEIJING, Jan 12 China's cabinet has named Pan
Gongsheng, a deputy governor of the country's central bank, as
its new top foreign exchange regulator to manage the country's
currency reserves and steer yuan reforms.
Pan will replace Yi Gang as head of China's State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), the cabinet said on
Tuesday. Chinese business magazine Caixin first reported the
news last month.
Analysts don't expect the appointment will have a
significant impact on China's foreign exchange policy, which is
overseen by the central bank. SAFE is officially an arm of the
People's Bank of China.
His appointment comes as authorities struggle to stem
capital outflows - fanned partly by fears of China's economic
slowdown - that have put pressure on the yuan.
"Pan's appointment shouldn't have too much of an impact
because SAFE is more a management body rather than a
decision-making body," said Zhou Hao, senior emerging markets
economist for Asia at Commerzbank AG, adding SAFE's purview is
focused on managing capital inflows and outflows, selling and
buying FX, bank regulation and management of FX reserves.
"The power to make decisions is much more in the hands of
the People's Bank of China or even higher organisations."
Unlike Western central banks, the PBOC does not have the
final word on adjusting interest rates or the value of the yuan.
The basic course of monetary and currency policy is set by the
cabinet, or by the Communist Party's ruling Politburo.
Pan, 52, previously held roles at Agricultural Bank of China
Ltd and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd
, the country's largest lender, before taking his
position at the People's Bank of China, according to his
biography posted on the central bank's website.
Pan has a Ph.D. in economics from China's Renmin University.
Yi, a renowned economist who has a PhD from the University
of Illinois, was named the top forex regulator in 2009. He will
remain a deputy governor of the central bank as well as vice
minister of the Office of the Central Leading Group on Financial
and Economic Affairs.
China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest,
posted their biggest annual drop on record in 2015, adding to
worries about growing capital outflows that are dragging its
yuan currency to multi-year lows and mauling global financial
markets.
(Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Sue-Lin Wong and Kevin
Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sam Holmes)