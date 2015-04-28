BEIJING, April 28 China is not about to launch
its own quantitative easing (QE) by having its central bank buy
local government bonds, the chief economist at the People's Bank
of China was quoted by local media as saying on Tuesday.
Ma Jun told Yicai.com in an interview that China's central
bank has enough monetary policy tools at its disposal to sustain
reasonable growth in liquidity and money supply.
His remarks come after banking shares rallied on Tuesday on
speculation that the central bank was considering new ways to
inject liquidity into banks. Ma confirmed separately that his
interview with Yicai.com was accurate.
Sources told Reuters on Monday that the PBOC was considering
purchasing assets from commercial banks.
The Wall Street Journal, also citing unidentified sources,
reported on Tuesday the central bank was planning to allow
Chinese banks to swap local-government bailout bonds for loans
as a way to bolster liquidity and boost lending.
Yicai.com quoted Ma as saying that there was "no need to
directly buy newly-issued local government bonds in the form of
QE to expand the monetary base".
He said China would pursue prudent monetary policy this
year, and a plan to swap 1 trillion yuan ($161.20 billion) of
high-interest local government debt for government bonds would
not tighten liquidity conditions. He did not comment on the
prospect of the central bank buying other types of financial
assets from banks.
A former economist at Deustche Bank, Ma also said the
central bank had no plans to accept local government bonds as
collateral when extending loans to commercial banks.
($1 = 6.2035 Chinese yuan renminbi)
