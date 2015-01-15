SHANGHAI Jan 15 China's central bank will
change items included in the calculation of bank deposits and
loans starting this year, according to a transcript of an
official briefing by the central bank to domestic media seen by
Reuters on Thursday.
The announcement comes as a follow up to reforms to the way
loan-to-deposit ratios are calculated at banks, which were seen
as easing liquidity for productive lending while attempting to
keep pressure on shadow banking.
The People's Bank of China will include deposits by
non-deposit-taking institutions made in accounts at banks
deposit-taking institutions in calculations of deposits, and
will include lending by deposit-taking institutions to
non-deposit-taking institutions in loan calculations, according
to the document.
Margin deposits from securities brokerages will also be
calculated as deposits.
