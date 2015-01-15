* Follows adjustment to loan-to-deposit ratio calculation
* Seen as step in crackdown on shadow banking, stock
speculation
* Shadow banking surged in Dec even as traditional lending
slid
BEIJING, Jan 15 China's central bank is
adjusting the way it measures bank deposits and loans, in a bid
to increase supervision of cash in the banking system at a time
shadow bank activity has seen a resurgence.
The move comes as freshly-released December loan data shows
that the shadow banking portion of what China calls "total
social financing" was the highest since January 2014, reversing
the trend of shrinking off-balance sheet credit seen in most of
last year's second half.
The steps the People's Bank of China (PBOC) are taking also
show that its recent tweak to how loan-to-deposit ratios banks
are calculated was not a form of monetary easing, but instead a
preliminary step to applying further pressure on shadow banking.
According to a transcript of an official briefing to
domestic media seen by Reuters on Thursday, the PBOC will
include deposits by non-deposit-taking institutions made in
accounts at banks deposit-taking institutions in calculations of
deposits, and will include lending by deposit-taking
institutions to non-deposit-taking institutions in loan
calculations.
BROKERAGE MARGIN DEPOSITS
The transcript made particular mention of margin deposits
from brokerages at banks. Regulators have signalled concern that
a massive stock market rally set off in November is at risk of
over-heating, given large quantities of cheap leverage provided
through brokerage margin accounts.
The transcript quoted comments by Sheng Songcheng, the head
of the PBOC's statistics department, during a
question-and-answer session to which foreign media were not
invited.
"The changes in calculating deposit and loan items are aimed
at making (Chinese standards) gradually be in line with usual
international practices," Sheng was quoted as saying.
"As these changes are aimed at more accurately reflecting
the reality of social deposits loans, as well as liquidity
conditions, people should not read too much into them on the
policy front."
Despite the crackdown, off-balance sheet lending led by
entrusted loans and trust loans shot up in December, official
data showed on Thursday, even as traditional yuan loans fell far
short of expectations.
"Shadow banking is back with a vengeance, and I'm not sure
why the year ended this way but it's clear that there is a lot
of money creation outside of the banking system," Dariusz
Kowalczyk, an economist at Credit Agricole CIB.
In December, Chinese banks extended far less credit than
expected in December, despite instructions by the PBOC to lend
more in the last months of 2014 to support the slowing economy.
