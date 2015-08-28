BEIJING Aug 28 China's local pensions funds
will start investing 2 trillion yuan ($313.05 billion) as soon
as possible in stocks and other assets, Vice Minister of Human
Resources and Social Security You Jun said on Friday.
China said last weekend that it would allow pension funds to
invest in the stock market for the first time, a move that could
potentially channel hundreds of billions of yuan into the
country's struggling equity market.
Up to 30 percent can be invested in stocks, equity funds and
balanced funds. The rest can be invested in convertible bonds,
money-market instruments, asset-backed securities, index futures
and bond futures in China, as well as major infrastructure
projects.
Vice Finance Minister Yu Weiping told a briefing that the
central government would give preferential tax treatment for
local pension investment, while safeguarding the safety of
pension funds and pursuing diversified investments.
Chinese shares plunged more than 20 percent over the past
week despite a series of official measures aimed at supporting
the market after an early summer crash.
($1 = 6.3888 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)