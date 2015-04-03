BEIJING, April 3 China's pension funds will
likely have a funding gap in future due to growing obligations,
Vice Finance Minister Wang Baoan told a press conference in
Beijing on Friday.
China has struggled to keep its pension schemes adequately
funded, with local governments and companies sometimes avoiding
contributions.
At present, pensions funds have been restricted to investing
only in high security, low yielding assets.
China's cabinet said on Wednesday it is expanding the
investment scope of the its national social security fund to
allow it to buy more investment trusts, as well as corporate and
local government debt.
