BEIJING, March 21 China's central bank on Monday
encouraged financial firms to develop financial products for the
elderly with long-term and stable yields to meet their pension
needs.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) jointly issued guidance
with other top ministries and regulators on financial support
for developing the pensions services sector on Monday.
The guidance was published on the central bank website. The
bank also encouraged pension services firms to list shares and
issue bonds.
(Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)