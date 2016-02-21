BEIJING Feb 21 China's National Social Security Fund (NSSF) recorded a 15.14 percent return on its investments last year, business magazine Caijing reported on Sunday, citing a speech from the organisation's vice chairman.

The performance marks an improvement on 2014, when the fund secured an 11.43 percent return on investment.

The NSSF had 1.8 trillion yuan ($276.07 billion) in assets at the end of 2015, the magazine quoted Wang Zhongmin as telling a conference in Beijing on Saturday.

China is trying to strengthen its pension system to cope with the huge challenge of an already-shrinking working-age population. The ruling Communist Party announced in October last year that it would ease family planning restrictions to allow all couples to have two children after decades of a strict one-child policy, a move aimed at alleviating demographic strains on the economy. ($1 = 6.5202 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Meng Meng and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Miral Fahmy)