China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
BEIJING Jan 30 China's National Social Security Fund (NSSF) posted a 11.43 percent return on investment in 2014, its vice chairman said on Friday.
That marked a sharp increase from 6.2 percent in 2013 and 7 percent in 2012.
The NSSF, which manages the country's biggest pension fund, had total assets of about 1.5 trillion yuan ($240 billion) at the end of last year, Wang Zhongmin told a forum.
China is trying to strengthen its pension system to cope with the huge demographic challenge of an already-shrinking working-age population as it looks to turn the economy into one driven by consumption and services rather than investment and exports. ($1 = 6.2496 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clark Li and Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was right to call Australia's universal healthcare system better than the U.S. system.