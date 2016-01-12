(Adds details)
BEIJING Jan 12 China economy likely grew by
around 7 percent in 2015 and added 13 million new jobs, the top
economic planning agency said on Tuesday as it announced the
approval of more large infrastructure projects to avert the
risks of a sharper slowdown.
China achieved its main economic targets in 2015, Li Pumin,
spokesman for the National Reform and Development Commission
(NDRC) told a news conference on Tuesday, a week before official
fourth-quarter and full-year 2015 figures will be released.
Li's comments come as a renewed plunge in Chinese stock
markets and a sharp slide in the yuan currency have stoked
concerns among global investors about the health of the world's
second-largest economy, though there is little evidence that
conditions in China have deteriorated dramatically in recent
weeks.
Still, growth of 7 percent would be the slowest in a quarter
of a century, and down from 7.3 percent in 2014 as weak demand
at home and abroad, industrial overcapacity and faltering
investment weigh on the world's second-largest economy.
Some China watchers believe real growth levels are already
much weaker than official data suggest, reinforcing expectations
that the government will have to roll out more support measures
this year.
China approved 280 fixed asset investment projects worth
2.52 trillion yuan ($383.44 billion) in 2015, Li said.
Thirty-two projects worth 515.1 billion yuan were approved
in December alone.
The government has flagged that it intends to spend more on
infrastructure to shore up economic activity, but it has faced
delays, partly due to slow loan distribution, poor initial
planning and high local government debt levels.
"I think there is little connection between the falling
stock markets and the real economy," said Shen Lan, an economist
at Standard Chartered in Beijing.
"Actually, economic indicators in November already showed
the economy gained more momentum."
