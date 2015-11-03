BEIJING Nov 3 China's Communist Party will
improve security system in energy reserves, the state-owned
Xinhua News Agency said on its official microblog on Tuesday,
nearly a week after the Party's central committee held a policy
meeting to set their 13th Five-Year plan.
In the same post, the agency cited the Party as saying it
would also liberalise competition in natural gas, electricity,
oil and telecom sectors.
Xinhua added it would release the full communique document,
in addition to a brief statement which was released last
Thursday right after the policy meeting.
