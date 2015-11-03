BEIJING Nov 3 Chinese President Xi Jinping said it is possible for the country to have annual economic growth of around 7 percent over the next five years, but there remain many uncertain factors, including highly-leveraged firms, state media agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

Annual growth would be no less than 6.5 pct in the next five years to realize the country's goal of doubling 2010 gross domestic product (GDP) and per capita income by 2020, Xinhua earlier quoted Xi as saying.

Xi was explaining a proposal for the country's 13th five-year plan, a blueprint for economic and social development between 2016 and 2020, Xinhua said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie)