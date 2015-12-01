(Refiles to fix spelling in first bullet point, first
paragraph)
* Factory activity contracts for 9th month, but pace of fall
eases
* Caixin factory PMI rises to 48.6 in Nov vs Oct's 48.3
* Output returns to neutral, halts long streak of
contraction
* Export orders fastest in 13 months but domestic demand a
worry
* Could fuel hopes economy slowly bottoming out but still
weak
BEIJING, Dec 1 China's factory activity
contracted for the ninth straight month in November, but at a
slower pace than in October, a private survey showed, fuelling
hopes that the economy may be slowly levelling out after a raft
of government support measures.
The Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index(PMI) edged up to 48.6 in November, beating market
expectations of 48.3, which would have been unchanged from the
previous month.
The reading was the highest since June but remained well
below the 50-point level, pointing to a deterioration in
activity and suggesting the world's second-largest economy
continues to lose momentum, albeit at a more gradual pace than
panicky global investors had feared this summer.
"This indicates that pressure on economic growth has eased
and fiscal policy has had a strong effect," said He Fan, chief
economist at Caixin Insight Group.
"Overall, the economy is still on track to become more
stable."
While containing several encouraging elements for China
bulls who had predicted a fourth-quarter turnaround, the survey
pointed to an economy that is still struggling on a number of
fronts, with no significant recovery in sight.
So called "old growth drivers" of the Chinese economy, such
as manufacturing and investment, in particular, continue to
struggle.
After falling for six months, the output sub-index returned
to a neutral reading of 50.0 in November.
However, new orders were mixed, raised questions as to
whether factory production will return to sustainable growth.
New export orders expanded at the fastest rate in 13 months,
although at a modest pace.
But domestic demand may have weakened. The overall new
orders sub-index, which covers orders from at home and abroad,
shrank at a slightly quicker pace than in October and for the
fifth month in a row.
Deflationary pressures also intensified, with the survey
showed sharper decreases in both factories' input costs and
selling prices, putting more pressure on profit margins.
Data last week showed profits earned by Chinese industrial
companies fell 4.6 percent in October from a year earlier,
declining for the fifth consecutive month industries deal with
soft demand and overcapacity.
Sluggish demand forced manufacturers continued to cut jobs
for the 25th straight month in November, the Caixin survey
showed.
A similar "two-speed" economic trend was seen in official
factory and services surveys released earlier in the day, with
factory activity unexpectedly falling to a three-month low while
services activity picked up pace.
The Caixin survey focuses more on small- to mid-sized
private firms, which are showing more stress from the prolonged
economic slowdown and high financing costs, while the official
versions look more at larger, state-owned firm.
To avert a sharper slowdown, Beijing has rolled out a flurry
of support steps since last year, including fast-tracking
infrastructure investment, cutting interest rates six times
since November 2014, easing downpayment restrictions for some
home buyers and cutting taxes on small cars.
But such measures have been slower to take effect than in
the past, and economists still expect the government to roll out
more support in coming months.
Premier Li Keqiang said last week that China was on track to
reach its economic growth target of about 7 percent this year,
and the economy was going through adjustments to maintain
reasonable medium- to long-term growth.
But that would still mark China's weakest economic expansion
in a quarter of a century, and some analysts believe real growth
levels are much weaker than official data suggest.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Heath; Editing by Kim
Coghill)