BEIJING, April 1 Activity at China's factories
expanded for a ninth straight month in March but at a softer
pace as new export orders slowed, a private survey showed,
raising questions about whether a recent pickup in global demand
is losing steam.
The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index
(PMI) fell to 51.2 in March, missing economist forecasts' of
51.6 and down from February's 51.7.
While the index was still well above the 50.0 mark which
separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis, the
rates of growth in output, total new orders, input and output
prices all slipped in March from the previous month.
Growth in export orders slowed sharply, falling to a
three-month low of 51.9 from 53.8 in February.
The findings contrast with those of China's official factory
survey on Friday, which showed activity grew the fastest in
nearly 5 years in March. It also showed orders improved from
home and abroad.
But the Caixin/Markit survey tends to focus more on small
and mid-sized manufacturers, which may be benefitting less from
a months-long construction boom than big industrials such as
steel mills. A sub-index of the official survey had showed small
companies were still struggling, though conditions were slowly
improving.
The private survey is also believed to be more reflective of
export-oriented firms.
CLOUDY EXPORT OUTLOOK
While China and other North Asian exporters have seen a
strong rebound in shipments in recent months both in value and
volume terms, the outlook is being clouded by fears of growing
U.S. trade protectionism under President Donald Trump.
The Trump administration on Friday slammed China again on a
range of trade issues from its chronic industrial overcapacity
to forced technology transfers and long-standing bans on U.S.
beef and electronic payment services.
China's manufacturing sector has been enjoying its best
profits in years as a booming housing market and government
infrastructure spending boosted construction.
But economists worry that fresh curbs on the heated property
market and tighter credit conditions, coupled wit uncertainties
about global trade, may intensify pressure on the world's
second-economy later in the year.
"Overall, the Chinese manufacturing economy continued to
improve, but signs of a weakening have started to emerge ahead
of the second quarter. Downward pressure may further increase,"
said Zhengsheng Zhong, Director of Macroeconomic Analysis at
CEBM Group.
The survey showed manufacturers continued to shed staff, and
at a slightly quicker pace than the previous month, but the
employment outlook remained relatively positive as it was the
second-weakest seen in just over two years.
On the brighter side, the pace of inventory reduction
quickened in March with stocks of purchases and stocks of
finished goods both falling into contractionary territory.
An industry survey on Friday showed that China's steel
inventory by March 31 was almost 30 percent higher than the same
time last year, igniting worries that steelmakers would soon
face large destocking pressures.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Kim
Coghill)