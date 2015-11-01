BEIJING Nov 1 Activity in China's manufacturing
sector unexpectedly shrank for a third straight month in
October, an official survey showed on Sunday, fuelling fears
that the economy may be cooling further in the fourth quarter
despite a raft of stimulus measures.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index(PMI) was at 49.8 in
October, the same pace as in previous month and lagging market
expectations of 50.0.
A reading over 50 points suggests an expansion in activity
while one below that level points to an contraction on a monthly
basis.
Data last week showed the world's second-largest economy
grew 6.9 percent between July and September from a year earlier,
dipping below 7 percent for the first time since the global
financial crisis, though some market watchers believe current
growth is much weaker than government figures suggest.
To shore up growth, the government has cut interest rates
six times since November and lowered the amount of cash that
banks must hold as reserves four times this year. The latest cut
in interest rates and banks' reserve requirement came in late
October.
Beijing has also ramped up infrastructure spending and eased
restrictions on home purchases to revive the flagging property
market.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Heath; Editing by Kim
Coghill)