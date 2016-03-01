Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
BEIJING Activity in China's manufacturing sector shrank more than expected in February, an official survey showed on Tuesday, adding pressure on policymakers to provide additional stimulus for the cooling economy.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 49.0 in February, down from the previous month's reading of 49.4 and below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 49.3.
Late on Monday, China's central bank reduced the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the fifth time since Feb. 2015, as regulators move to get more cash into the system to cushion painful structural reforms.
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.